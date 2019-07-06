|
|
(95), passed away on May 18, 2019 in La Mirada, CA. She is survived by her sons, Bruce and Alan Shigyo; sister, Suzume Yoshida; brother-in-law, Toshikazu Miyata; nieces and nephew, Perry Yoshida, Yumi (Eric) Saiki, and Christine (Michael) Mason; also survived by grandniece, grandnephews and many other relatives.A private funeral service was held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Kubota Mortuary with Rimban William Briones from LA Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 6, 2019