Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TOSHIO SHOJI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TOSHIO SHOJI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

TOSHIO SHOJI Obituary
June 24, 1920 - March 23, 2019 98 years young and too soon, Dad went to live with the Lord to join his wife, Aileen. He is survived by their children: Barbara, Don and Dwayne, grandsons: Ryan (Antonette) and Derek Imai, sister: Lily Hamaguchi and son-in-law, Tom Imai. Dad will be missed for his sound advice, character and integrity. He loved going to casinos, watching the Dodgers, doing jigsaw puzzles, and solving "Wheel of Fortune" puzzles before the rest of us. In his younger days, he can be remembered puttering in the garden, woodworking, and actively helping with youth groups, but never sitting still. Private services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 3 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.