June 24, 1920 - March 23, 2019 98 years young and too soon, Dad went to live with the Lord to join his wife, Aileen. He is survived by their children: Barbara, Don and Dwayne, grandsons: Ryan (Antonette) and Derek Imai, sister: Lily Hamaguchi and son-in-law, Tom Imai. Dad will be missed for his sound advice, character and integrity. He loved going to casinos, watching the Dodgers, doing jigsaw puzzles, and solving "Wheel of Fortune" puzzles before the rest of us. In his younger days, he can be remembered puttering in the garden, woodworking, and actively helping with youth groups, but never sitting still. Private services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 3 to May 5, 2019