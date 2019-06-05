|
|
(93) passed away on June 1, 2019 in Torrance. She was predeceased by her husband, Tadashi Imada, and survived by her sons, Jeff and Brian (Imogene) Imada; granddaughters, Kaila and Claire Imada; brothers, Hiroshi, Art (Betty), and Ted (Betty) Nakagawa; sisters, Teruko Matsumoto, Tayeko Nakagawa, and Susan (Danny) Ikeda; and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 5:30PM at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena, CA. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 5, 2019