January 1, 1924 - June 17, 2020 Born in Hue, Vietnam, he spent some time as a Buddhist novitiate, starting a life-long devotion to Buddhism. In 1944, he joined the Viet Minh to fight for independence from the French, but in 1949 turned against Communism to join the Vietnamese nationalists. In 1954, he became an officer in Army of the Republic of Vietnam upon graduation from Da Lat Military Academy. Subsequently a mayor of Da Nang and twice a province chief of Kien Hoa, he became known for innovative approaches to the theory and practice of counter-insurgency. The ultimate government goal of winning hearts and minds of the people eventually led him to enter politics. In 1967, he was elected to National Assembly in Saigon and General Secretary of the Lower House. Due to his opposition to the prevailing doomed war policies and the ubiquitous corruption, he was accused of treason in 1970, unconstitutionally tried and imprisoned for five years. After Saigon fell in 1975, he was arrested and held in a Communist re-education camp.Released in 1978, he and his family made their escape by boat, arriving in the US in 1979. He became a proud naturalized American citizen in 1985. His devotion to the family was just as fierce as to the country. His unwavering commitment to integrity, truthfulness, compassion, and independent thought, lives on in his descendants.He is survived by his wife, Ho thi Bich Nhan, his children:- Tran Ngoc Tam Thanh- Tran thi Tam Phuong & husband Tran Gia Thang- Tran Tien Duc & wife Phan Nhung Nichole- Tran Minh Tam & wife Levan Tracy Suong- Tran Kapuscinska thi Tam Minh & husband Roman Kapuscinski- Tran Truc Giang & wife Tran Van Anh- Tran Ngoc Tam Huong & husband Tran Dang Dung,his grand and great grandchildren.Condolences and tributes will be most appreciated at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/westminster-ca/chau-tran-9228020



