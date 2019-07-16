April 24, 1938 - June 30, 2019 Trevor A. Grimm, 81, passed away June 30, 2019 at his Studio City home. His wife, April, and son Charles were at his side, joined by loving friends. Trevor is survived by his brother, Richard Grimm, of Agoura Hills, and his sister, Patricia Thompson, of Dallas, Texas, sons Trevor Jr., of Los Angeles, and Charles, and grandchildren, Ella and Anders of Truro, Massachusetts.Trevor graduated from Phillips Academy Andover, Stanford University, and USC School of Law. A few years into the practice of law he became General Counsel of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, an affiliation maintained until his passing.Trevor was a member of the Jonathan Club for 56 years. He was noted for his generosity, brilliance of thought and wit, and his daily dose of crossword puzzles.Trevor was a vociferous advocate for the rights of apartment owners and, more importantly, for the rights of all owners of real property. Property owners instantly recognize the name Howard Jarvis, but few know the name of the man who stood shoulder to shoulder with Jarvis, providing the legal firepower and strategy necessary to see Proposition 13 from its birth through enactment to the present, always ready to protect against the constant attacks by those who seek to increase the tax base at the expense of property owners. The Jarvis/Grimm legacy is the shield that has kept politicians and assessors off the back and out of the pockets of the Golden State's taxpayers.Go gently, good Knight.Plans for a memorial service are to be announced. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 16 to July 21, 2019