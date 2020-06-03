Trudy Drucker Kallis, was born December 23rd, 1924 in Oak Park, Illinois and died on May 30th, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Married to Albert James Kallis, she was mother to three children, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and an extended family the size of Rhode Island. Beloved by all. She was an Artist, a Writer, a Documentarian, a Volunteer, a Philanthropist, and a Co-Founder of IHOP, which she named "The International House of Pancakes" as they wheeled her into the delivery room to give birth to her second child, also on May 30th. An inspiration to all, she was loving, accepting, wise, elegant, vibrant, and determined. Nothing was going to keep her down. At twelve, when the family lost everything in The Great Depression, Trudy and her three brothers moved into a small hotel room, living alongside other destitute families. She did not despair. She saw it as a "great adventure". She was always game for the next great adventure. In the forties, when other women were getting married and having families, Trudy had a career in advertising. Between deftly dodging Madmen chasing her around desks, she thrived as an independent working woman. One of the first wave.When Trudy met Al, she was making more money than him; though that was not the reason he proposed on the first date. Not their first date, but a friend's first date. He had been invited along, and when the guy went to the loo, he told her, "I'll give you a month to put your affairs in order, and then we're getting married." She smiled, "That's the best line I've ever heard." Then made him wait six months. They were married for 69 years. Frankly, not even her passing will end that incredible run. She will be with him, and all of us, forever. A time to celebrate Trudy's life will be held when we can all gather once again, and hug and kiss and cry and laugh and party. After all, no one threw a party like Trudy Kallis. Rest in Peace, Mom. We love you.Matthew, Marni, and Danny *For those who wish to honor her, please support the Young Musicians Foundation at www.YMF.org
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.