Trudy Williams passed away on June 30 at Regents Point in Irvine with her husband Ron. After several years, Alzheimer's had claimed her memory but never her cheerful and caring spirit. Trudy was 83 and had a full and rewarding life adventure. A native Los Angelino, Trudy was daughter to Bill and Francis Reichenecker, both from the Black Forest of Germany who met and married in Los Angeles. After Trudy, came brother George who became a respected dentist in Fullerton. One of Trudy's earliest job was in Wiesbaden as US Air Force employee scheduling USO entertainers for the troops. Returning to the US, Trudy worked at Hughes Aircraft in Fullerton with a group of physicists studying space warfare defenses; quite a change. In all, Trudy spent 24 years in widely varied areas of Hughes. Along the way, she married Ron, a guy from across the hall in marketing. The first marriage for both, it flourished for 47 years. Trudy and Ron plied the Channel Islands in their sailboat and travelled the world together. Trudy's wide circle of close friends and family will miss our dear loving friend. Trudy will join her mom, dad and brother at Memory Gardens in Brea where a memorial will be offered when circumstances permit.



