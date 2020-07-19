1/
Tsutomu Umekubo
Tsutomu "Tom" "Tootie" Umekubo, 89, resident of Los Angeles passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving family: daughters, Cari (Charles) Casillas of Oakland and Cathi (Brien) Nagafuchi; granddaughters, Karen and Michelle Nagafuchi; great-grandchildren, Mikala and Barry Manchan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives.Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, the family has requested a private family service with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating. www.FukuiMortuary.com (213) 626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
