Tsutomu Umekubo

Tsutomu "Tom" "Tootie" Umekubo, 89, resident of Los Angeles passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving family: daughters, Cari (Charles) Casillas of Oakland and Cathi (Brien) Nagafuchi; granddaughters, Karen and Michelle Nagafuchi; great-grandchildren, Mikala and Barry Manchan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives.Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, the family has requested a private family service with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating. www.FukuiMortuary.com
