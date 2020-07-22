1/
Tyler Joseph Walker Zaentz
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 29, 1994 - July 13, 2020 Tyler Joseph Walker Zaentz, a resident of Sherman Oaks, CA, born on April 29, 1994, was taken at the early age of 26 on July 13, 2020. Although the loss is tragic for his family and friends, they can find some comfort in knowing he was loved by so many. Tyler is survived by his loving mother Rhonda Walker; his FatherAlan Zaentz; his grandfather, Floyd Walker; his aunt and uncle, Janet and Gary Mason; and his cousins, Scott, Jenni, Tammi, Sydney, Makayla, Lana, and Drake.A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2:00p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Chapel of Light in Fresno, at 1620 W. Belmont Avenue, Fresno, CA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral is by invitation only.A reception will follow directly at the ranch of Floyd Walker at 3:30p.m. at 6421 North Highland, Clovis, CA, 93611. The reception is open to all guests.In lieu of flowers a golf scholarship will be set up in Tyler's name. Donations can be made to The Tyler Zaentz Golf Scholarship Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chapel of Light
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Service
03:30 PM
the ranch of Floyd Walker
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Light
1620 W Belmont Ave
Fresno, CA 93728
(559) 233-6254
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Of The Light

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved