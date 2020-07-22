April 29, 1994 - July 13, 2020 Tyler Joseph Walker Zaentz, a resident of Sherman Oaks, CA, born on April 29, 1994, was taken at the early age of 26 on July 13, 2020. Although the loss is tragic for his family and friends, they can find some comfort in knowing he was loved by so many. Tyler is survived by his loving mother Rhonda Walker; his FatherAlan Zaentz; his grandfather, Floyd Walker; his aunt and uncle, Janet and Gary Mason; and his cousins, Scott, Jenni, Tammi, Sydney, Makayla, Lana, and Drake.A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2:00p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Chapel of Light in Fresno, at 1620 W. Belmont Avenue, Fresno, CA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral is by invitation only.A reception will follow directly at the ranch of Floyd Walker at 3:30p.m. at 6421 North Highland, Clovis, CA, 93611. The reception is open to all guests.In lieu of flowers a golf scholarship will be set up in Tyler's name. Donations can be made to The Tyler Zaentz Golf Scholarship Fund.



