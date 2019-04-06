Home

March 17, 1933 - March 30, 2019 (86), veteran of the US Army, passed away on March 30, 2019 in Culver City. He is survived by his wife, Jean Nakamoto; children, Teresa (Bill Hayman) Nakamoto-Hayman, Kevin and Todd Nakamoto; grandchildren, Tyler, Nicole, Nathan and Jonathan Nakamoto, and Brandon Hayman; also survived by many other relatives.A private funeral service was held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary, with Rev. Kory Quon from Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 6, 2019
