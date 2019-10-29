Home

Ume "Helen" Kita

Of Los Angeles, CA, age 98, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019. Beloved mother of Ben Kita and Ruby Kita; sister-in-law of Sanaye Kita and Sue Murata; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives, predeceased by husband Misao Ed Kita.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 1:00P.M. at Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 12371 Braddock Dr., Culver city, CA. Additional parking will be available at the Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., L.A., 90066. Casual attire
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 29, 2019
