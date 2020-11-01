Utaka Peter Shimada, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home in Gardena, CA on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 93.He was born in Terminal Island, CA, where he lived prior to WWII internment at the Santa Anita Assembly Center and later at Relocation Centers in Rohwer, AR and Tule Lake, CA. He later returned to the Los Angeles area.Peter served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He loved spending time with his family and golfing with his lifelong friends. He enjoyed life and faithfully followed his favorite sports teams, the Dodgers and Rams.He is survived by his loving family: wife, Fumiko; son, Steve; daughter, Sharyn (Ed) Huggins; son, Glenn (Lori) Shimada; granddaughters, Amanda and Emily; sister, Hisayo Matsumoto; niece, Aimee Hamaguchi; nephew, Kay Nozawa; nieces, Jean (Ralph) Koizumi, Grace (Curt) Bennett, Midori (Toshio) Ohashi; nephew, Atsushi (Akiko) Sogawa; several great- and great-great nieces and great- and great-great nephews. He is predeceased by his sisters, Natsuko Nozawa and Chie Sogawa.Private family burial services were held at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, CAA memorial service will be held at a later date at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles, CA. www.FukuiMortuary.com
