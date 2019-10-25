|
|
September 28, 1942 - October 20, 2019 Born to Joseph and Eugene Fattal, in Aleppo, Syria. He was the middle child to his brother Berj and sister Lena. From a very young age it was undeniable that he was an artist. That eventually landed him in Paris where he met the love of his life and his best friend, Lucie Koujakian. Vahé studied painting at the École nationale supérieure des Beaux-Arts (National School of Fine Arts) in Paris. He was a painter and graphic designer who founded his own full service design & advertising agency. His firm serviced entertainment and corporate accounts such as ABC Television, the "Big 5" Hollywood movie studios, National Geographic, Nissan, UCLA Extension, to mention a few. Vahé's firm was ABC's exclusive advertising agency for 18 years. Vahé and Lucie had a passion for Art, Armenia, travel and philanthropy. They lived life on their own terms, fulfilling those four passions. Their memory is designed to honor and execute their commitment to Art, education and all things Armenian. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26 at 5pm at Saint Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Armenian General Benevolent Union, 55 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022-1112.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019