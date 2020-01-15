|
|
August 1, 2007 - January 7, 2020 7th grade St. Anastasia School, Westchester. Survived by Darly and Martin Lovato, brother Andres, godparents, Marc Lovato and Johanna Crews and grandparents, Fanny Hernandez, Arthur and Judy Lovato, Priscilla Lovato. Vanessa's life was a brief gift and leaves a legacy of love, perseverance and tolerance, with many happy memories squeezed into a short, beautiful life. Services: Jan. 16 (6 pm) and Jan. 17 (1:30 pm), at St. Anastasia Church, 7390 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020