December 13, 1983 - April 24, 2020 Vanessa Ortiz was born in Long Beach, California to Fermin and Lucía Ortiz. She attended Patrick Henry Elementary where she excelled in reading and writing. By 5th grade she was reading at college level and writing several chapters a week to share with her classmates. After Henry she attended Bancroft Middle School, and Millikan High School, where she graduated in 2002. She spent most of her childhood in Long Beach until her family later moved to Lakewood. After high school she took some courses at Long Beach City College and was planning on returning to school in the fall to take some history classes.



Vanessa loved to laugh and loved to make others laugh. She was extremely kind, always willing to lend a helping hand to a good friend or even someone she had just met. She was so empathetic that she truly felt others' pain, but thankfully also their joy. Other people being happy made her happy, and if there was a way to make others happy, she did. She found little ways to brighten peoples' days. Vanessa made life special for everyone around her. She loved the little things in life, like spending time at the park or the beach, family barbeques, going out to breakfast with her best friend, Christee, and reading a good book. But most of all Vanessa loved her sons: David, Landon, and Kroy. She was so proud to be their mom. Nothing made her happier than her family outings with her husband David Sandoval and her sons.



In addition to David and her sons, Vanessa is survived by her parents, her brother Oscar Ortiz and his fiancée Maura Torres, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and many wonderful friends both recent and long ago. While serving and spending time with her family kept her very busy, she never forgot all the wonderful friends she'd made and the special times she'd shared with them and she thought about them often.



Vanessa was interred May 4th at Forest Lawn Long Beach in the Gardens of the Sacrament. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.



