Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
800-204-3131
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills - Old North Church
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
The Armenian Society of Los Angeles
117 S. Louise Street
Glendale, CA
View Map
Vaughn Gregor Obituary
October 22, 1924 - March 19, 2019 With heavy hearts, we are mourning the loss of our beloved Vaughn Gregor, Ph.D., husband, father, godfather, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a true role model. Funeral services will be held at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Old North Church at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 29, 2019. A reception will follow at The Armenian Society of Los Angeles, 117 S. Louise Street, Glendale, CA 91205, telephone: 818-241-1073.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 26, 2019
