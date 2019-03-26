|
|
October 22, 1924 - March 19, 2019 With heavy hearts, we are mourning the loss of our beloved Vaughn Gregor, Ph.D., husband, father, godfather, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a true role model. Funeral services will be held at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Old North Church at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 29, 2019. A reception will follow at The Armenian Society of Los Angeles, 117 S. Louise Street, Glendale, CA 91205, telephone: 818-241-1073.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 26, 2019