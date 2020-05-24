January 29, 1924 - February 7, 2020 Velma Gertrude was born to William and Olga Bienert in Portland, Oregon. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 942 where she was active in drama, student government, and also loved horseback riding as a hobby and picking berries for a part-time job. She trained as a nurse at Emmanuel Hospital 1942-45 and served in the Army Cadet Nurse Corps 1943-45, but never deployed due to WWII's end. In 1945 Velma took a "troop train" filled with sailors and soldiers going home to Los Angeles where she attended LIFE Bible College, founded by the late evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson. She resided in a dormitory on Bonnie Brae St., attended classes by day, and worked as a nurse at Los Angeles Children's Hospital and/or Queen of Angels Hospital at night. Velma met her husband, Charles Salvaggio of Long Beach, at Betty's Malt Shop on Sunset Blvd. He was a night student at LIFE and worked days as a linotypist at the Angelus Temple print shop. For "cheap dates," they met often at the "Iron Gate," walked to the L.A. Library, rode Angels Flight for only five cents, and ushered together in the Temple's first balcony. They married in 1947 and both graduated in 1948. Charles and Velma then pastored a series of churches for 43 years which began with three Foursquare churches -- Trona (where son Mark was born), Woodland, and Encinitas (where son David and daughter Carol were born). Charles then entered the California Baptist Seminary in Covina where he was a student by day, a linotypist by night, and pastored a Baptist church in Pedley on weekends. After graduation, Charles and Velma pastored several American Baptist Churches including Tustin, Taft, Huntington Park, and three in Long Beach. She sometimes worked part-time as an industrial nurse for various companies including the Los Angeles Times downtown and Farmer John's in Vernon. After Charles passed at age 68 in 1995, Velma then moved to Seal Beach where she continued her own ministries through voluntary work with Mercy Ships, Samaritan's Purse (in Africa), and the American Red Cross where she served in New York City in 2001 and later for Katrina victims relocated to Long Beach. In her nineties, Velma suffered from increasing Alzheimers/dementia. Unable to serve, she continued her monthly financial support of 12 separate ministries. Son David and daughter Carol served as supplemental care givers before she passed. Her last word was "coffee" -- her favorite beverage. She is survived by her children, Mark (Laura) of Bakersfield, David of Redlands, Carol (Ron) Kilgore of Long Beach, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Private services and a dinner reception were held on February 22, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Long Beach where she is interred. As Velma's life proved, her deeply religious faith always came first -- even before her own family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store