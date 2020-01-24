|
1931 - 2020 Velma Mildred Anderson peacefully passed away on January 4, 2020 in her adopted home of Los Angeles, California. She was born in New York City on February 4, 1931 to Cecil Anderson, Sr. and Clarice McDowall Anderson who both immigrated to the U.S. from Trinidad. Velma was baptized as an Episcopalian at an early age and spent her early years in Manhattan. After graduating high school, she attended Hunter College, a constituent college of the City University of New York, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. She received her Masters in Social Work from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts in 1960. She was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. while attending Hunter College. Later, she moved to Los Angeles, and was a longtime resident of Baldwin Hills Estates since 1968. Velma donated generously to numerous charities that supported health and education and was active in many organizations including the California Democratic Party, Tee Divas Golf Club, Baldwin Hills Estates Homeowners Association, La Brea Vista Homeowners Association and was a founding member of the American Public Health Association. She was a world traveler, having toured Western and Eastern Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America, Australia and New Zealand. Her interests included golf and music. She inherited her love of music from her father Cecil the "Duke of Iron," a well-known Calypso composer and singer. He performed to audiences in many NYC theaters, including the Apollo. He recorded his music, including the well-known song "Matilda." His papers are included in the collection of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library. Velma retired as a Director of Clinical Social Work at the Los Angeles County USC Medical Center in 1993 after 25 years with the Los Angeles County Social Services Department. She received the honor of "Worker of the Year" from the County upon her retirement. Prior to her employment with the County, she was a Psychiatric Social Worker with the State of California Department of Social Welfare. Velma was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Marilyn, Cecil, Jr., Joan Anderson Berliner and her godson James Eric Kinloch. She is survived by the daughter of her godson Dina Kinloch and his sister Andrea Kinloch. Chapel services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Inglewood Park Cemetery and Mortuary Chapel in Inglewood with interment immediately following at the Cascade Gardens Mausoleum, Inglewood Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a or to the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, (Alzheimer's Disease Research) or Smith College School of Social Work for the Velma Mildred Anderson Endowment Fund.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020