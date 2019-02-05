July 15, 1922 - December 4, 2018 Velora "Val" Darling passed away in Santa Monica, CA. She was the daughter of Carl and Dorthea (Neilsen) Howe. She was born and raised on a farm near Paulina, Iowa, where she graduated from Paulina High School. In 1944 she joined the US Marines and was stationed at El Toro Marine Air Station in Santa Ana. Discharged in 1946, she spent most of her life in CA, excepting stints in Idaho and trips to Canada. Velora was a licensed Real Estate Agent where she worked with her late husband Del Darling. Her interests included travel, jewelry design, reading and hiking. She was a wonderful person who made friends easily with her great sense of humor. Velora was predeceased by her daughter Debi, her husband Del and grandson Robbie. She is survived by her son-in-law Richard (Coleen) and her 7 grandchildren, Rick (Patty), Michael (KayCee), Justin, Tyler, Braeden, Christopher, and Brianna, and her 5 great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Madison, Megan, Hunter and EmiLee. Val will be missed greatly by her family and her many friends at The Veterans Home of Lancaster. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary