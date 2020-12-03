November 26, 2020 99 year old resident of San Mateo, Vera Dobrinen passed away November 26, 2020.Born in Los Angeles to James and Anna Botieff, she married the love of her life, Mitchel Alex Dobrinen in San Francisco where they thrived in the Russian Molokan Christian Church and later the San Mateo-Burlingame United Methodist Church, They lived out their beliefs in Christ with genuine love for others and an unending generosity.Vera's charismatic personality and vivacious spirit glowed from her smile like the roses she grew and shared from her heart.. She fostered children and kept her door open to the needy. Vera labored to improve public access to higher education. With College of San Mateo President, Dr. Bortallazo, she fought for and got funding for five colleges in the Bay Area, then helped choose their sites in aerial fly overs. Vera worked various creative jobs but always kept her God and family first.She is missed and honored by her brother, three children, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends. Funeral on Sunday, December 6, 2020, 1 pm at the Russian Sectarian Cemetery in Colma. A life memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be offered to: The United Molokan Christian Assn. of Central California, PO Box 663, Kerman, CA 93630. www.kermanumca.com
Duggan's Serra Mortuary