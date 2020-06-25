June 11, 2020 Beloved wife, sister and devoted friend, Vera Lawrence (née Suzi Oxley) passed away after a long illness at home in Albuquerque, NM. Vera, 73, left Sherman Oaks, CA last year to return to Albuquerque where she and husband Steve Lawrence (dec. January 16, 2018) co-published Albuquerque's Crosswinds Weekly. They also spent periods living and working in New York City, Toronto, Dallas and the D.C. area. A master chef, massage therapist, and healer, Vera started out in the music business as a publicist, including a stint on national tour with The Rolling Stones. She is survived by her brother, Bob Oxley, and a community of loving friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store