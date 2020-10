Verner, affectionately known as "G-Ma" to her grandchildren fought valiantly against cancer. She dedicated 41 years of service to the LA County Finance Dept. until her retirement in 2004. Verner was well traveled and enjoyed vacationing to New York, Hawaii, Grand Canyon, Mt. Rushmore, Jamaica, Cancun, and Canada. She loved shopping, movies, and lunch with friends. Verner is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Cormier of Lafayette, CA, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.