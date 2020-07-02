Loving husband and father, passed away on June 1, 2020. Born in St.Francis County, Arkansas, he was the son of William and Eula Trail. Vernon attended GIT and earned a MEE from USC. He was a manager and senior engineer at Hughes Aircraft responsible for the installation of satellite ground stations in Brazil, Australia, and Indonesia. Vernon was known for his quick wit and his compassionate spirit. He will be remembered for his progressive thinking and open minded view of the world, his generosity, his courage and dignity while fighting his health problems. He is survived by his wife Dora, his son Thomas and his beloved granddaughter Isabella.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store