December 13, 1915 - September 1, 2020 Victor A. Cusack 1915-2020. Yale Architect, fellowship under Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesin West, 1938-40. Veteran U.S. Navy (Pacific Fleet) 1941-45, worked with William L. Pereira. Prominent works: U.S.C. Medical Building, L.A.C.M.A., LAX & Theme Building, U.C. Irvine. A "maverick" of expression in a modernist movement. (young Victor w/ Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesin West pictured above )



