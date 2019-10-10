|
|
VICTOR HENRY DEUTSCH (95) of Los Angeles, beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away on September 12, 2019. Victor was a WWII veteran and among the first troops to meet the Russians in Berlin. In 1964 industrialist Norton Simon brought Victor (and his family) to Beverly Hills from Chicago as Controller for Fullerton Paint Company. Over his lifetime, Victor was Director of Finance for the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles and CFO and Vice President of Finance for Fishking, Inc. A dedicated volunteer committed to charitable causes, he was Vice President of Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills, President of the Temple Brotherhood, an officer in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, an officer of the Chautauqua Society, and President of the Executive Service Corps. Victor was a lifelong learner with a strong interest in Jewish philosophy, an avid model train and wine collector, and a recreational sailor. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ailsa; his daughter, Judith; his grandson, Reed; and his sister, Muriel. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynne. He lived a long, happy life and was a supportive "Poppa" to many younger friends. He was 90 when he surrendered his Disneyland Passport. In lieu-of-flowers, donations can be made to Magen David Adom.com for emergency medical services. There will be a Celebration of Life on December 8th.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019