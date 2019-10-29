Home

Victor Masaru Kambe

April 21, 1919 - October 21, 2019 Victor Masaru Kambe, 100 years old, passed away peacefully at home on October 21st. Victor was a loyal University of Washington alumnus and award-inning Kirby Vacuum distributor for many decades.  A longtime Rolling Hills Estates resident, he retired to Leisure World Seal Beach with his beloved wife Sue (deceased). He will be remembered for his kindness, quiet strength and optimism. He is survived by his children Edward (Beverly) Kambe, Torye (Simon) Holland, Erin Junko (Hubert) Chow, and Kevin Hutchins, 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. A private family service is planned.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 29, 2019
