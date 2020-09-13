August 6, 1993 - August 29, 2020 Taken all too soon, Victoria Ashleigh Meza at the age of 27 died unexpectedly August 29, 2020 in her home in Rowland Heights, California. She was born August 6, 1993 in Fullerton, California, the beloved daughter of Michael L. Sands and Darci Lynn Davider.Victoria graduated from Diamond Bar High School, Class of 2011. Throughout her high school years Victoria was a lustrous member of their award winning choir. She excelled in the arts and music. She married Luis Xavier Meza on November 23, 2016.Victoria was a loving, kind and gentle soul who loved to sing. She savored music and the arts. Victoria love to dance but only if no one was watching. She had dreams for her daughter, who was the joy of her life.Surviving her besides her parents and husband are her daughter Nova Rey Meza (16 mos.), her maternal grandparents Gregory Davider, Linda (Nana) and James (Papa) Coventry, her aunt Robyn Ristin, her paternal grandparents Irma (Bubbe) and Edward (Zaydes) Sands, her aunt Elizabeth (Libby) and her husband Michael Everhart, her uncles David and his wife Yara Sands, Joseph Sands, her sisters Brittany Leighann Sands, Kayla Rose Urias and Dalilah Rose Sands; numerous grand aunts, grand uncles and cousins.Arrangements will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store