July 8, 1948 - March 26, 2020
Victoria Jeanette Dodd passed away peacefully in her Boston home on March 26, 2020 following a long illness. Victoria was a dedicated teacher of Criminal Law, Constitutional Law, Civil Procedure and Federal Courts as a Professor of Law at Suffolk University Law School and at several other legal institutions. She was a respected scholar who made notable contributions to various areas of law, most notably to Education Law. Victoria was an active supporter of women in the legal profession, especially in legal education, and worked diligently to promote their interests and their status in the profession. Victoria loved to travel, always exploring new and eclectic destinations, international and domestic. She was an ardent opera, art, music and theater buff who loved supporting cultural events. Most of all, Victoria was a loyal and devoted relative and friend who will be deeply missed by many.
Victoria was born in Los Angeles, California. Beloved daughter of Geraldine (Nossaman) and William Dodd. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Andrew and Jonathan. Victoria is survived by her niece, Ashley and her nephews, William, Ryan and Devin.
Services will be private with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. Contributions in Victoria's memory may be made to the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, P.O. Box 419209, Boston, MA 02241-9209 (https://www.radcliffe.harvard.edu/) or Road Scholar, 11 Avenue de Lafayette, Boston, MA 02111 (https://secure.qgiv.com/for/roadscholar).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 31, 2020