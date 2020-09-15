September 3, 1957 - September 4, 2020 On Friday, September 4, 2020, Victoria Jane Hasenauer, loving mother of three children and two grandchildren, passed away at age 63 at her home in Prairie Village, Kansas. Victoria Jane Hasenauer was born on September 3, 1957 to Catherine (Zavaslak) and Francis Hasenauer in Ohio prior to the move to California with her family. Victoria graduated St. Bernard's High School in 1975. After high school, she attended art school for her passion of painting. She also volunteered with Meal on Wheels America and wrote poetry. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit along with such a happy smile.Victoria was preceded in death by her father, Francis Hasenauer. She is survived by her mother Catherine, sister Catherine (Jann), brothers David and Kevin, sister-in-law Lindley and Lidia. Victoria had three children Christopher Barber, Kenneth Barber and Arlana Barber McCune and two grandsons Connor Barber and Daniel McCune. There are several other family members aunts, cousins, nieces, nephew and one grand-nephew.She will be missed.



