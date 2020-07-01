January 1, 1957 - June 15, 2020 We have lost our smart, kind, sweet, generous, and funny Victoria Kanter Colombetti. She packed a full life into her sixty-three years. Victoria attended The John Thomas Dye School, Oakwood Secondary School, and graduated from Grinnell College in 1978. She loved her family and cherished her long-time friendships. It has been said that "Victoria was our family scribe that looked after us all." She adored her two sons and her cats. Her passions ranged from cooking holiday dinners (just for the leftovers), to jewelry making, to anthropology, to politics. She embraced her work in business management and as a personal assistant, always giving to others. She was fondly known as "Cub Reporter Victoria Colombetti", keeping everyone informed on local, national, and global news. She was the beloved mother of Matthew Colombetti, Jason Colombetti and his fiancée Andie; daughter of Judy Balaban and Jay Kanter; sister to Amy Kanter, Adam Kanter, Michael Kanter, Nina Franciosa, Dustin Bernard, Cyd Bernard, Tom Bernard, Robert Quine, James Quine, and Sean Quine; sister-in-law to Bob Thiele, Brooke Kanter, Erica Kanter and Debra Bernard; Aunt "V" to Ruby Franciosa, Owen Thiele, Sophie Bernard, Charlie and Kit Bernard Foster, Hannah and Cleo Kanter, Grayson and Ryan Kanter; and a loving cousin to a large and close-knit family.In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Victoria's honor to: The Lange Foundation: https://langefoundation.org/donate/ and The Love Always Sanctuary: https://lovealwayssanctuary.org/donate/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.