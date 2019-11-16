Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Victoria Katsuko Makita

Victoria Katsuko Makita Obituary
August 8, 1954 - October 25, 2019 Victoria Katsuko Makita, born on August 8, 1954, raised in Lynwood and resident of Rolling Hills, passed away with her family and friends by her side on October 25, 2019.She is survived by her mother, Dr. Sue Makita; her sister, Jane Karatsu; and her cousins, Linda Nobori (Dean), Dr. Wesley Terasaki (Barb), Stanley Terasaki (Nancy), Dr. Rodney Terasaki (Beth), Carey Terasaki, Cathy Thompson (Jim) and Dr. Tom Hirose. She is also survived by her nephew, Matt Karatsu and niece, Kimi Karatsu; her brother-in-law, Michael Karatsu; her husband, Nelson Delano; her friend, Linda Rapp and many other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held November 23rd Saturday at 11 AM at Mission Valley Free Methodist Church at 1201 S. San Gabriel Blvd, San Gabriel. Burial will follow at Rose Hills.Business casual or Hawaiian attire www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 16, 2019
