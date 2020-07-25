December 31, 1926 - May 13, 2020 Born Vilma Mary DiGregorioIn Newton, MassachusettsVal began her career at Universal Studios later working as a talent agent for many years. Val is best known for her years at the Legendary Chasen's Restaurant in Beverly Hills where she owned and operated the "coat room" and guest concession. She worked the front desk, sold cigars and cigarettes, worked with the catering team on high profile parties and performed as a "Hat Check Girl" providing jackets and ascots for those patrons who arrived under-dressed for the dining room. She was truly part of the golden age of Hollywood working on the major awards shows and other star studded events around town. Loved by all, Val is survived by her daughters, Lavonne Colvin, Lori Mattix and Lisa Schwab as well as multiple generations of grandchildren and her Niece and Nephew.A funeral mass will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 9:30 am followed by interment in the mausoleum and a celebration of life memorial luncheon. For more information, please contact Lisa at Cantalini's Salerno Beach Restaurant 310-821-0018.



