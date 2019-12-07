|
December 7, 1937 - May 1, 2017 In Loving Memory of Vincent Baggetta. Beloved brother, father and friend. Vince was born on December 7, 1937 in Paterson, NJ. He passed away peacefully on May 1, 2017 at his home in Sherman Oaks, CA. We are so happy you were in our lives and miss your love, laughter, friendship, talent and creative spirit. We love you always and you will be forever in our hearts. Happy Birthday (12-7-37) Vincent! With all our love, Your sister, Connie, Karen, family and friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 7, 2019