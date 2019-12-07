Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Baggetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Baggetta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Baggetta In Memoriam
December 7, 1937 - May 1, 2017 In Loving Memory of Vincent Baggetta. Beloved brother, father and friend. Vince was born on December 7, 1937 in Paterson, NJ. He passed away peacefully on May 1, 2017 at his home in Sherman Oaks, CA. We are so happy you were in our lives and miss your love, laughter, friendship, talent and creative spirit. We love you always and you will be forever in our hearts. Happy Birthday (12-7-37) Vincent! With all our love, Your sister, Connie, Karen, family and friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -