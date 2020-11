Originally from Baltimore, MD, Vince moved to CA in his early 40s. He resided in the Long Beach and Seal Beach areas. He loved to be by the ocean, it was his favorite place. He is survived by family in MD. A private memorial at sea will be held in February 2021. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.



