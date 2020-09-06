Vincent Gualtieri

January 5, 1934 - July 26, 2020 From rural Italy, "Dr. G" came to Philadelphia at age two. His father, a tailor, later moved the family to Lincoln Heights here. Vincent graduated from Cathedral High School, then received a B.S. in Bacteriology from UCLA and M.D. from UC Irvine.Vincent was a urologist in Sherman Oaks for more than 40 years, much beloved by patients for his meticulousness and gentle manner. A familiar face at Valley hospitals, he was Chief of Staff at Sherman Oaks Hospital and on the Boards of the L.A. County Medical Association and the Cooperative of American Physicians Mutual Protective Trust. He advocated nationally for medical professionals and was President of the LACMA. At CAP, he chaired the case review committee. A perpetual student, Vincent enjoyed night school. He and his wife Gina were active in the Patrons of Italian Culture and longstanding members of the Music Center, the LA County Museum, MOCA and others. Despite his soft-spokenness, Dr. G made a tremendous impact on everyone he got to know. He leaves behind his wife, three children and three grandchildren. Friends can share memories at a memorial website. Email drgremembrance[at]yahoo.com
