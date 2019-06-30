January 21, 1928 - June 23, 2019 Born January 21, 1928 to Margaret Reilly and Vincent Richard Cunningham, Sr. in Los Angeles. "Dick" Cunningham was the Grandson of the late Thomas Joseph Cunningham, founder of Cunningham and O'Connor Mortuaries in 1898. Dick was second child of three, Mary Margaret Myer his older sister, and Thomas J. Cunningham his younger brother. He grew up in Los Angeles belonging to St. Gregory Nazianzen Catholic Parish where he attended Elementary School. Dick followed in his father's footsteps becoming a proud Cub at Loyola High School and graduated to become a Lion at Loyola University where he obtained a degree in Engineering. Dick joined the United States Navy in 1945 for two years, then again in mid 1950 for another two years. In 1948 he went to the Redwood Forests in Klamath,California to work as a lumberjack for what he called the best years of his life. He joined his Grandfather's business, Cunningham & O'Connor, in early 1950, only to leave two months later for a second tour in the Navy. He returned to Cunningham & O'Connor in 1952, where he worked until 2017. In 1953, Dick met the love of his life Helen Louise Cibula, while working at a rosary. They married in 1956 and had four children. From the beginning, the founders of Cunningham & O'Connor set the bar high, Dick chose to uphold their standard. He was very devoted to his craft and took great pride in being an exemplary funeral director. Dealing with people in grief is challenging as they are not themselves, but Dick understood this and loved helping people navigate the process with the utmost compassion, patience and kindness. He was one of the best in the business. Everyone in the industry knew and respected Dick and strived to emulate his way of doing things. He was always happy to share his trade advice. Dick was a devoted member of The Serra Club of Los Angeles, The Order of Malta, and The Knights of Columbus 2406. Dick thoroughly enjoyed his years of bowling with the Knights of Columbus and golfing with his friends all over the southland and as a member of The Wilshire Country Club. He was a Beach Boy at The Jonathan Club in the early 1940's and later became a member in 1965. He enjoyed all the social activities, relationships and his association with The Jonathan Club for over 50 years. Dick involved himself in numerous charities always lending a helping hand or organizing events and whatever needed to be done. Helping out was an instinct for Dick, he loved giving and doing for people and for organizations. On June 23, 2019, at the age of 91, Dick made his transition into Heaven to be with The Lord, his wife, family and friends. He is survived by his children: Mary Ellen, Thomas Joseph, Janet Marie, and Catherine Marie (Jim) Hamm and his four grandchildren: Megan, Kevin, Justin and Sarah Hamm. Dick was quite a force - a true, one-of-a-kind with a big personality and a heart of gold. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Cathedral Chapel of St. Vibiana Catholic Church, 923 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles 90036. Please join us immediately afterward for a Celebration of Life at The Wilshire Country Club, 301 N. Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, 90004. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in his name. Arrangements by Gates Kingsley and Gates Smith Salsbury in Culver City (310) 837-7121Please visit www.GatesKingsley.com where you can view Dick's obituary and sign the guest book. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 30, 2019