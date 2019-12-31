|
April 16, 1923 - December 22, 2019 On the afternoon of December 22nd, 2019, Vincent passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at Marycrest Manor enveloped by loved ones and Carmelite sisters chanting O Come O Come Emmanuel. Emanuel came for Vincent 13 months after the passing of his beloved wife Dorothy. He is survived by his seven children Alicia, Patty (Shales), Vincent, Dennis, Sheila (Algarin), Shauna, Eileen (Mlikan), and eleven grandchildren who adored him. A native Angeleno, Vince was born on West 61st St. and spent his childhood playing in the streets of Los Angeles and riding streetcars with his 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Vincent was a standout in high school football, track, gymnastics and boxing that led to a lifelong love of sports. Vince attended the University of Southern California (USC) until he joined the Army in 1943. After basic training and Army Specialized Training Program at Stanford, he rose to rank of Second Lieutenant and served during the Occupation directing resettlement of German soldiers. He returned to USC and the Pi Kappa Alphas in the "Red Castle" fraternity house next door to St. Vincent's Cathedral and graduated with a degree in International Relations. At St. Vincent's he met Dorothy Cheap, and they were married at the Cathedral in 1949. Son of Congressman Gordon L. McDonough and Catherine McDonough, Vince was very active in politics and rose to lead the Republican Central Committee in Whittier where he helped choose the ticket, campaigned door-to-door, and involved his children in stuffing envelopes. Vince was a most successful contract salesmen for the General Electric Company: his clients were the builders who created the suburbs of Southern California and Las Vegas wherein Vince captured the lion's share of that market year after year with his charisma and humor. Vince and Dorothy retired to Ventura, CA, in 1995 where he played tennis daily, loved visits from his grandchildren, and adored his wife Dorothy. His Catholic faith was paramount in his life. During retirement he gleaned the fields of Ventura for produce and collected discards from markets for food banks. He prayed and worshiped daily until the end of his life. In memory of Vince, please send donations to Marycrest Manor, 10664 St. James Dr., Culver City, CA 90230.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020