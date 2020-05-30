Vincenza "Vincie Rose" (Belcamino) Sausedo
August 10, 1925 - May 24, 2020 Vincenza "Vincie Rose" Sausedo (Belcamino) of Pasadena and Cathedral City, CA, died peacefully on May 24, 2020 at Villa Gardens Health Center in Pasadena.Born August 10, 1925 in Enfield, CT to Stephen and Margaret Belcamino, Vincie was the eldest of six children. In the 1940's, Vincie and her family moved west to California where she soon met Ross Sausedo, her husband and best friend of 59 years. Ross predeceased her in 2007.Vincie and Ross operated Ross Men's Store in Los Angeles for over 40 years and Steve's Auto Park. Vincie loved spending time golfing with Ross, reading, going out to dinner, and being with her family. The past four years she lived at the Pasadena Highlands Retirement Community, where she enjoyed bingo, pokeno, canasta, and many friendships.Her intelligence, wit, and determination continue to inspire us. She will be deeply missed.She is survived by her only child, Sharon Sausedo Klipp (Harlan), grandchildren Stuart Ross (Julia Schmitt) and Jenna Rose (Joe Gordon), her sister Donna Belcamino Brown, sister-in-law Margaret Dilsaver, and many nieces and nephews. Burial and interment is at Live Oak Memorial Park in Monrovia. Services are private.

Published in Los Angeles Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
