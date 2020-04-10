|
June 22, 1922 - March 23, 2020 Violet Ayako Imoto, 97, Hawaii-born in Makawao, Maui, passed away peacefully at her residence in Los Angeles on March 23, 2020. Violet who is predeceased by her beloved husband, Jack Masaru, is survived by her loving family: three daughters, Sue (Dixon) Fukuda, Judi (Joe) Honma, Faye (Richard) Itaya; six grandchildren, Chris (Angelita) Honma, Grant (Jen) Fukuda, Kimberly (Dale) Sutherland, Jennifer (Jeffery) Seiler, Keith (Sheri) Fukuda and Evan (Greg) Grandon, also survived by many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Her final resting place will be with Jack Masaru in Honolulu, Hawaii. A private memorial service will be held at a later time. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 10, 2020