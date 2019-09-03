|
October 25, 1935 - August 27, 2019
Wife of Larkin Teasley. Mother of Lisa Teasley, Erica Teasley Linnick (Mitch) and Laura Teasley. Beloved grandma to Imogen, Isaiah and Sadie. Sister to George Williams and the late siblings Lilian Davis, Mildred Anderson, James Williams, Icilda Davis and Godrick Williams. Loving Tia and friend. Born in Panama, she became a U.S. citizen.
Services on September 4th at 10am at Angelus Funeral Home.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019