Home

POWERED BY

Services
Angelus Funeral Home
3875 South Crenshaw Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 296-6666
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Angelus Funeral Home
3875 South Crenshaw Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Teasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Teasley


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Teasley Obituary
October 25, 1935 - August 27, 2019
Wife of Larkin Teasley. Mother of Lisa Teasley, Erica Teasley Linnick (Mitch) and Laura Teasley. Beloved grandma to Imogen, Isaiah and Sadie. Sister to George Williams and the late siblings Lilian Davis, Mildred Anderson, James Williams, Icilda Davis and Godrick Williams. Loving Tia and friend. Born in Panama, she became a U.S. citizen.
Services on September 4th at 10am at Angelus Funeral Home.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now