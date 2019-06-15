Home

June 10, 2019 Virginia A. Jacobs, age 89, of Los Angeles, CA, and New York, NY, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Peggy Richards and her husband, David, and their three children and their families. Loving stepmother of Stephen and his wife, Cindy, and David and his wife, Robin. Cherished grandmother of Isabelle, Daniel, Alex, Bradley and Michelle and Andrew Penn. Adored great-grandmother of three. Special friend to so many. A private memorial service is planned in Los Angeles in July. Because of Virginia's tireless volunteer work for over 20 years at the Discovery Shop, donations in her memory may be made to The at 500 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91502 or at .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 15 to June 16, 2019
