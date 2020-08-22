July 26, 1926 - August 12, 2020 Virginia Field Bruno died peacefully from Covid related complications August 12, 2020 at age 94 in Santa Rosa. Virginia Bruno was born in Long Beach, California in the summer of 1926 to Oliver and Ruby (Hale) Field. She grew up with her two older brothers on the Palos Verdes peninsula where open fields and hills were commonplace. Horse stables were a common feature for homes; offshore the majestic Catalina Island was home to bountiful abalone and fish. Virginia's love of the outdoors began with a childhood that included raising and training horses, collecting a menagerie of different animals, exploring and appreciating California's wilderness, just as her father and mother did. She hiked with her family through Yosemite and the Sierras throughout her life, experiencing California's glorious beauty, diversity and the importance of protecting nature's treasures. Her life was devoted to supporting organizations that preserved California's most treasured forests, streams and ocean life. She graduated from UC Berkeley and received advanced degrees in zoology, ecology and library science from the University of Michigan and Immaculate Heart College. She taught science in a Wilmington middle school where she met her fellow teacher and future husband, Gordon Bruno. The two eventually settled in the Los Angeles neighborhood near Griffith Park and raised their family of five sons. While raising a family in Los Angeles, she enriched her family's life with extensive international and domestic travel and also volunteering at her sons' schools, Cub and Boy Scouts and the PTA. She kept engaged in life in so many aspects, ever curious about the world; she was a steady reader of books all the way into her 90s. Her curiosity drove her to explore titles on a wide variety of topics, spanning nature, science, history and politics.After moving to Sebastopol in the 1980s, she continued her interests in travel and assisting the education of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her chocolate cake, ice cream, lattes, prime rib and swimming and was known to hide chocolate bars from one set of caregivers for special moments. Virginia attended her Christian Science Society church in Sebastopol where a group of devoted friends would drive her to services until late in her life. Her beloved friend and caretaker provided support and care as her needs increased. Virginia was a longtime supporter of the food pantry in Sebastopol and was a steadfast proponent for helping restore and maintain the habitat for the Coho salmon that made their way through her property every spring. A family member described her best by saying, "her wry, self-deprecating wit, her avid curiosity about everything in the world, her dedication to family far and near and also, her willingness to pitch in and do just about anything. It's cliched to say it, but they really broke the mold with her." On August 12, the brightest day of the Perseids meteor shower, Virginia Bruno passed quietly in her sleep surrounded by a team of wonderful caregivers. She will be forever in our hearts for all that she shared and gave to her family and community. Virginia is survived by her five sons, Louis (Mary), Kim (Wendy), Ned (Kate), Lee (Gael) and Alan (Lynne); Twelve grandchildren: Anthony, Ryan, John, Jordan, Ben (Bex), Gabriel (Shannon), Zachary, Geof, Michael, Ethan, Anna, Sarah and one great grandchild, Sophia. In tribute to her life, her family suggests donations to those causes and organizations that were important to her, including the Natural Resources Defense Council, Save the Redwoods League, Southern Poverty Law Center, and Inter-Church Food Pantry of Sebastopol.



