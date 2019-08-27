Home

Virginia Kemp

Virginia Kemp Obituary
April 22, 1936 - August 11, 2019 Mrs. Virginia Kemp of 3613 Kensley Drive, Inglewood, California entered into eternal peace on August 11, 2019, following a brief illness. Mrs. Kemp, affectionally known as Honey to her family and friends, is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Melvin Kemp, and her brothers, Maceo Smith and Godfrey Smith of Cleveland, Ohio.Viewing will be held on August 29, 2019 at 3 pm to 7 pm at Spaulding Mortuary 3045 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90016. Interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Bedford Heights, Ohio. Visit www.LEGACY.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
