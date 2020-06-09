December 10, 1931 - June 6, 2020 Virginia Knight (Ginny) of Hollywood. Died peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 88 at Cedars Sinai Hospital. Her last words were "Oh boy! I am so blessed!" For sixty-five years, partner of Margaret Scott with whom she was known as "The Aunts with Plants" because of their wondrous garden of bromeliads, hens & chicks, agapanthus, ferns, poinsettias, clover, lemons and loquats.Predeceased by parents Vick & Janice Knight (Higgins) and brother Vick Knight, Jr.Forever in the hearts of her family and circle of devoted friends, colleagues, and students. Big sister to Nancy Vernon Kelly (Robert). Aunt to Stephen Knight (Cathy), Mary Frauenthal (Michael), Jana and Sara Kelly. Great-aunt to Molly Knight, Virginia Frauenthal, Sarah Stowell (Bryce), William Nhanala, and Hannah Kelly. Great-great aunt to Emerson Stowell. Loved by Beverly Levato, Mandy Knight, and the Sommer cousins. Dearly missed by her friend Paula McAuliffe.Friend of Bill W. for 40 years.Ginny was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and spent most of her life in Hollywood. She was a bold, inspired, award-winning ASID interior designer who taught in the Interior Design Department of UCLA Extension for 33 years and was named Teacher of the Year many times. In 2014, she was honored with a lifetime membership in ASID. She was instrumental in bringing Judy Garland to Hollywood Forever Cemetery in 2017.Remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, her whimsy, creativity, spontaneity, magic touch in the garden, parties, rainbows, love for super strings, sense of humor, earrings, chairs, generosity, encouragement, and kindness. Ginny never threw anything or anybody out!Ginny's family is forever grateful for her dear friends Jim Nunes & Scott Coye, Toni Green, and Brent Worcester, and her caregivers Christina, David, Betty, Yolanda, Helen, Dr. Peters, and Dr. Saperstein.Love, respect, and appreciation go with Ginny into the next adventure as she gives life and hope to others through the gift of her body to the USC Keck School of Medicine (Anatomical Donations Program).After cremation, Ginny will be buried beside the Toto statue at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.A celebration of Ginny's life will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, and we can be safely together again.Donations in Ginny's memory would be appreciated to KCET or Mount Sinai Hospital Supportive Care Program.Ginny's loving legacy: "Art, music, and humor will save the world."



