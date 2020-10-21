Virginia Martha McGonigle (née Leonard) was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Los Angeles, California, on September 27, 1923 to Martha Whelan and Claude Leonard. Virginia was born into eternal life on October 15, 2020, at the age of 97. She was one of seven girls and one boy. Her family survived the Great Depression by operating a restaurant in Los Angeles, the Crystal Lunch. That restaurant fed many local needy families as well as her own. While a teenager, she worked at the restaurant as a cashier, and it was there that she developed her strong work ethic, and her deep compassion for those in need. Virginia received her early education in two parochial schools in Los Angeles, Saint Paul's Grammar School (1929 – 1937) and Catholic Girls' High School (Conaty High School) (1937-1941), where she was Junior and Senior class President. In June 1945, she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Immaculate Heart College, Hollywood, California. From 1945 to 1947, she held a graduate fellowship in medical social work in the Graduate School of Social Service, Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Missouri. She received her Master's in Social Work in 1947. While at Saint Louis University, she met her future husband, John Francis McGonigle, M.D. John and Virginia married on June 12, 1948, at the Santa Barbara Mission. Together they had 14 children: Martha Ehrhart, Mary McGonigle, John McGonigle (†), Michael McGonigle, Nancy McGonigle, Susan (Peter Wenner), Kathleen McGonigle (†), Timothy (Hilda) McGonigle, Tom (Tracy) McGonigle, Patrick McGonigle, Theresa McGonigle, Ginny McGonigle, and Molly McGonigle (†). She is survived by 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.Throughout her life, Virginia was active in charities, boards and education: Catholic Charities, Los Angeles; Loyola Marymount University Board of Trustees; Loyola Marymount University Board of Regents; and University of Notre Dame Women's Leadership Council. She purchased a home for battered and homeless women and families in Los Angeles. Virginia, being a strong believer in the pursuit of education, was also a mentor and anonymous benefactor to many families and young people. Virginia was a joy to be around and was often the life of the party. She loved to laugh, and spend time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved music and dance. The only award she felt appropriate to mention was the award she received after winning a Jitterbug contest during college. Virginia was an avid sports fan, loved to read the L.A. Times sports section, and was a huge fan of Notre Dame football. Virginia was a devout Catholic who had a powerful faith in God. She was known for her unyielding compassion and empathy for all human beings. In fact, she often carried and handed out a devotional coin with a quote from Mother Teresa: "I see God in every human being."Virginia will be dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's name to the Peter ("PJ") McGonigle Wenner Scholarship Fund at Loyola High School in Los Angeles.



