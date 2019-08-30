|
1934 - 2019 Virginia Bohrer of Los Angeles, CA, passed away on August 27, 2019 at age 85. She is survived by her son, Larry Bohrer and wife Ruth, daughter Tracy Bohrer Ullman and husband Bill, and granddaughters Olivia, Samantha, Emily and Natalie. Virginia was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be remembered as a kind, thoughtful woman with an amazing smile and an elegant grace. Virginia was born in New York City and moved to Los Angeles as a young girl. She settled in Westwood Village in the '60s and remained there for the rest of her life. She graduated from LA High and also attended UCLA. For many years, she had a successful career in residential real estate. Virginia loved participating in LA's many cultural activities, with a particular fondness for the LA Philharmonic, movies, and great restaurants. She loved to travel and to spend time with her grandchildren. She was the best mom and "Grammy," and a loyal, caring friend to all who were lucky enough to know her. She was taken from us too quickly and will be greatly missed. Burial arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Concern Foundation of Los Angeles, CA or Guide Dogs for the Blind, San Rafael, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019