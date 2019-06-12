February 12, 1939 - June 5, 2019 Virginia Rose Mathias, age 80, of Valencia, CA, passed away on 5 June 2019 in North Hills, CA. Funeral service will be held at The Church or Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 24443 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 on Monday, 17 June at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, 22601 Lassen St., Chatsworth, CA 91311 immediately after the funeral. Visitation will be held at Rose Family Funeral Home, 4444 Cochran St., Simi Valley, CA 93063 on Sunday, 16 June, from 1:00 to 5:00PM. Rose was born in Eureka, CA, to Cecil Arthur Lively and Eleanor Rae Weaver on 12 February 1939. She went to high school at San Fernando High and graduated in 1957. Rose always put her family first, but at age 48 started her college work to meet her lifelong education goal. In 1991 (at age 52), she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from California State University, Northridge and graduated Cum Laude. She excelled at her university studies and was a three-time recipient of the Scripps Howard Journalism Scholarship. She was also invited into the honor societies of Kappa Tau Alpha, Phi Theta Kappa and Alpha Gamma Sigma. After university graduation, she accepted a position at CSUN as Executive Secretary of the Music Department in the College of Arts. Subsequently, she worked as a high school guidance counselor at Golden Valley High helping students match their life skills with the appropriate college program. She loved music and was an accomplished violinist. She also treasured her manicured gardens; especially her yellow roses. Rose is survived by her three children, Craig (Danette) Mathias, Christine (Anthony) Porrazzo and Catherine (Stephen) McNulty. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Gifts of flowers should be coordinated with Rose Family Funeral Home at 805-581-3800. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary