March 23, 1919 - May 1, 2019 Virginia Rose McCullagh (Schrage) passed away peacefully on May 1 at the age of 100. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bill McCullagh. She leaves behind 2 daughters, VirginiaGail Kim and Deborah Johnson, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Virginia was a voracious reader, interested in world events, a devoted follower of Jeopardy and an avid bridge player. A Celebration of Life was held in Arcadia on May 18th, attended by her friends and family.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 16 to May 19, 2019