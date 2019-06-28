March 13, 1917 - June 23, 2019 Virginia Trammell DeZell, 102, of Pasadena, California died peacefully at Villa Gardens Retirement Community, Sunday, June 23, 2019.Virginia was born March 13, 1917, in San Diego to James G. and Hope (Zavala) Trammell. She was the youngest of three children. Her sister and brother, Margaret and Glenn, preceeded her in death. She attended Franklin High School and the University of Southern California.On February 8, 1944 she married Robert DeZell and lived in Los Angeles, California. They had no children of their own but included John Weimerskirch and his family in many celebrations. She is survived by cousins Michelle (Weimerskirch) Hopewell, Paul Weimerskirch, Kris Weimerskirch and Peter Weimerskirch as well her niece and nephew, Ann (DeZell) Cormier and Tom DeZell.Virginia has been throughout her life in Southern California an active and supportive member of many clubs, non-profit and religious organizations. She was a life-time member of USC's "Town and Gown", the oldest women's organization at USC which supports student scholarships, building and campus enhancements and cultural programs. Virginia was also one of the longest active members of the Women's City Club of Pasadena (WCC), with over 36 years of service on committees, dedicated to the support of the organization through years of service as a Board Director, and generous financial support. In 2013 Virginia received the prestigious Legacy Award for her continual work towards the good of the WCC and its members. She's contributed her expertise and Board service on the Blinn House Foundation as well, supporting her dedication to historic architecture in the Pasadena community. A long-time member of the Church of the Angels, priests and parishioners alike will remember her for her kindness, generosity and love of her church and neighborhood. Everyone who has been blessed to meet and interact with Virginia will cherish his or her own "special" memory. Thanks for those memories Virginia, the special way you smiled, the meaningful way you spoke and the incredible way you captured our hearts. Cabot & Sons Pasadena Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 28, 2019