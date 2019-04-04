Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Uribe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Uribe

Obituary Condolences Flowers 1933 - 2019 "Every young person has a right to a sense of self-respect and dignity. In public education we serve the needs of all our students. Some are gay and lesbian, and we need to serve them, too. We're supposed to be teaching them to live in an increasingly diverse society. This shouldn't be a place where prejudice is fostered. It's where discrimination should be fought."- Dr. Virginia Uribe, Founder, Project 10 Born into an Italian immigrant family, Virginia grew up with a set of core values that shaped her destiny. Ingrained in her were the principles of "Liberty and justice for all!" "Provide a voice for those who have no voice." "Serve the underserved." These principles helped to shape her core values in all areas of her life. Virginia served as a science teacher and college counselor at Fairfax High School in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) for 42 years. Dr. Uribe's interest in the issues faced by LGBT youth in schools began while doing research for her Ph.D. in psychology. In 1984, an openly gay student at the school had dropped out after he was continually harassed by fellow students. Further investigation showed that the student had been kicked out of his home at age 14 after telling his parents he was gay. Fairfax was the fourth high school he had left after sexual harassment proved too much for him. This incident led to the formation of Project 10 (the name comes from the Kinsey sex research theory that 10% of the population is gay), the nation's first school-based dropout prevention program for LGBT students. The nonprofit arm, Friends of Project 10 Inc., was established in 1986. The nonprofit sponsored the nation's first LGBT Youth Prom, the Models of Excellence scholarship program, and the annual Models of Pride conference. Project 10 served as a launch pad for Gay-Straight Alliances, the Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network, and many school-based support programs throughout the nation. She also gave voice at the height of the HIV-AIDS epidemic that was considered to be the "Holocaust" of the gay men's community. Virginia gave much more of herself than she took from the world. Although we feel the pain of her absence, we are far richer and wiser for having the privilege of knowing and loving her. Always the consummate educator, using unconditional love, honesty, and self-empowerment as her primer, Virginia guided her children and grandchildren through countless life struggles and onto ultimate self-mastery and authenticity. Family to her was not just immediate family, but a broader inclusion of worldwide family. She wanted all children to be safe in their environment, and her life's work was a testament to that. Virginia has received recognition for her work from numerous organizations including the National Education Association, Lambda Legal, Gay Alliance Against Defamation, California State Assembly and State Senate, Mayor's office of the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Human Relations Commission, LA LGBT Center, and the Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network. Her proudest moment occurred when she was designated as a finalist for President Obama's Presidential Medal of Freedom award. Virginia is survived by her spouse, Gail Rolf, her sister, Diana Engler, her daughter, Katherine Uribe, her son, Mark Uribe, her grandson, Richard Nichols, and her granddaughter, Sairee Garcia, and cousins and nephews. To honor Virginia's memory, donations can be made online or by mail to Friends of Project 10 Inc., 115 W. California Blvd., #116, Pasadena, CA 91105 (project10.org). A Celebration of Life will be held at Friendship Auditorium, 3201 Riverside Dr., LA, June 1, 2019, from 2 to 5 PM. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019